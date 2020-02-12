Previous
Next
All action by rosiekind
Photo 2493

All action

I had too long a lens on my camera so only just got Rosie in on this shot. I thought I might be photographing red kites which was why I had a long lens but we didn't see them.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
683% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise