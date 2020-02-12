Sign up
Photo 2493
All action
I had too long a lens on my camera so only just got Rosie in on this shot. I thought I might be photographing red kites which was why I had a long lens but we didn't see them.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
animals
,
dogs
,
playing
,
waterhall-park
