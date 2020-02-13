Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2494
We had a long chat
This lovely goose stood close to me at the fence and chatted away in his funny little voice. He was lovely and I enjoyed talking to him.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
2487
2488
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
2491
1740
2492
3010
2493
3011
2494
3012
Views
0
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
13th February 2020 5:21pm
bird
,
animal
,
goose
,
danish-camp
