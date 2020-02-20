Sign up
Photo 2501
River Great Ouse
I took this down at Danish Camp. As you can see, the bank has moved rather a lot as the bush shouldn't really be heading towards the middle of the river.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
2498
1742
2499
3017
2500
3018
2501
3019
Views
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
20th February 2020 5:20pm
Tags
flood
,
danish-camp
,
river-great-ouse
