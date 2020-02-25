Previous
Next
Oyster catcher by rosiekind
Photo 2506

Oyster catcher

I saw this little fellow as I walked along by the riverside. He was the other side of the bank in a field just standing there not doing very much. After I took this though he decided to go.

When I walked further along the path, I noticed 3 vans standing in front of me. They were RSPCA vans with 4 people and a boat. I asked them what they were doing and they said that they had come to rescue an injured swan when they could find him. I reported an injured swan down by the lock a long time ago but they didn't seem to know where I was talking about when I phoned. I don't know what happened to the poor creature but I hope this one gets found and helped.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
686% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monica
Nice bird!
February 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise