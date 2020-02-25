Oyster catcher

I saw this little fellow as I walked along by the riverside. He was the other side of the bank in a field just standing there not doing very much. After I took this though he decided to go.



When I walked further along the path, I noticed 3 vans standing in front of me. They were RSPCA vans with 4 people and a boat. I asked them what they were doing and they said that they had come to rescue an injured swan when they could find him. I reported an injured swan down by the lock a long time ago but they didn't seem to know where I was talking about when I phoned. I don't know what happened to the poor creature but I hope this one gets found and helped.