Photo 2507
Blossom in a blue sky
This was taken yesterday and the sky has been blue in places but very dark grey in other places. What changeable weather we are having.
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7685
photos
243
followers
54
following
686% complete
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
2504
2505
3023
3024
1744
2506
2507
3025
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
25th February 2020 9:43am
Tags
village
,
blossom
,
blue-sky
Hope D Jennings
ace
Gorgeous spring shot!
February 26th, 2020
Peter
ace
Beautiful colours and fine detail Rosie:)
February 26th, 2020
