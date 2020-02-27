Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2508
My usual friendly robin
He was in his usual place behind the shop and a lot of people know him as he is so friendly and sits on the wall near the seat.
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
wall
,
robin
,
rspb-sandy
Monica
Lovely!
February 27th, 2020
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely capture, fav
February 27th, 2020
