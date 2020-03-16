Previous
Singing a lovely song by rosiekind
Photo 2524

Singing a lovely song

This is the friendly robin that I see up at RSPB. However, Robbie has been to eat suet pellets from my hand today and he ate 3 so he's obviously stocking up!
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Rosie Kind

