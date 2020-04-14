Sign up
Photo 2544
I think he has escaped from Danish Camp
I can't remember what this is called. LOL
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
5
4
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7786
photos
243
followers
53
following
696% complete
View this month »
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
14th April 2020 1:54pm
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
river-great-ouse
Walks @ 7
ace
This is stunning! Even better on black. FAV!!!!!!!
April 14th, 2020
wendy frost
ace
A beautiful duck and capture of its colourful plumage.Fav
April 14th, 2020
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and reflection.
April 14th, 2020
Steve Jacob
I think it's a mandarin duck? fav
April 14th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
So colourful.
April 14th, 2020
