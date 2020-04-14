Previous
I think he has escaped from Danish Camp by rosiekind
Photo 2544

I think he has escaped from Danish Camp

I can't remember what this is called. LOL
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Rosie Kind

Walks @ 7 ace
This is stunning! Even better on black. FAV!!!!!!!
April 14th, 2020  
wendy frost ace
A beautiful duck and capture of its colourful plumage.Fav
April 14th, 2020  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and reflection.
April 14th, 2020  
Steve Jacob
I think it's a mandarin duck? fav
April 14th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
So colourful.
April 14th, 2020  
