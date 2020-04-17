Mrs Duck with 2 ducklings

I saw her as I went for a walk along the brook. Being in lockdown isn't too bad really. This morning I tidied 2 cupboards and couldn't believe what I found. I won't need to buy and washing pods or fabric softener for about a year! I seem to have about 6 of everything so it's good to find out what it's in the cupboards so that I don't keep buying more. I think this could save me quite a bit of money! That has to be good news. Also we are not spending money on going out on Saturday nights and eating out at our favourite restaurant each week so it's not all bad although we are lucky not depending upon work to keep us as we are both retired.



