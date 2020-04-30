Previous
Next
Feasting by rosiekind
Photo 2558

Feasting

Here's another photo of Squizzer who seems to be quite happy feasting in my garden. I had to give his nut box a bit of a clean up. Goodness knows what he gets up to to get it in such a state!
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
700% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise