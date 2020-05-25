Previous
Next
RK3_6863 In the wrong place at the wrong time by rosiekind
Photo 2579

RK3_6863 In the wrong place at the wrong time

This little blue tit hasn't quite got the hang of where to go on the feeders but at least he's trying.
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
706% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Steve Jacob ace
They look so scruffy when the first come out.
May 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise