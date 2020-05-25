Sign up
Photo 2579
Next
Photo 2579
RK3_6863 In the wrong place at the wrong time
This little blue tit hasn't quite got the hang of where to go on the feeders but at least he's trying.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7879
photos
238
followers
56
following
1775
3112
1776
2578
3113
1777
2579
3114
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th May 2020 2:50pm
Privacy
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
fledgling
,
blue-tit
Steve Jacob
ace
They look so scruffy when the first come out.
May 25th, 2020
