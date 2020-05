RK3_7100 One of the fledglings

I never get tired of seeing these little blue tits but they haven't been around quite so much today. Why is that? (you may ask). It's because I have had at least 15 starlings in the garden and they have been hogging the suet balls. I can't believe that I have had to replenish the feeders that I filled up this morning. They really are eating me out of house and home!