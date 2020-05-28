Previous
RK3_7161 Little dunnock by rosiekind
Photo 2582

RK3_7161 Little dunnock

The dunnocks had a nest in one of our small conifers but I haven't seen any youngsters. However, I keep seeing the adults around the garden so I'm sure they must be about somewhere.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Rosie Kind

