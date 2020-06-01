Previous
RK3_7523 What a mouth full
RK3_7523 What a mouth full

This little great tit certainly enjoyed the suet block. It's a shame that the great spotted woodpecker wasn't so obliging with a photo as he flew off the minute I pointed my camera at him.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
