RK3_7813 Inquisitive

The young starlings are so noisy but very entertaining! This one kept looking inside the pole that forms part of the rotary washing line. I am not sure what he thought he might get from it. At one stage there were 18 starlings in the garden and they really are eating me out of house and home.



I watched 6 of them squabbling on the birdbath. One of them who wanted to have a bath kept going for the others as if to say "Can't a bird have a bath in peace!" It was so funny and if I hadn't been getting lunch, I would have taken some photos of them.