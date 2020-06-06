Previous
RK3_8019 Goldie having lunch by rosiekind
Photo 2589

RK3_8019 Goldie having lunch

They certainly like sunflower hearts! I am always filling their feeders up which is why I buy a 20kg sackful at a time.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and lovely light.
June 6th, 2020  
Steve Jacob ace
They soon empty mine too
June 6th, 2020  
