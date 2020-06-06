Sign up
Photo 2589
RK3_8019 Goldie having lunch
They certainly like sunflower hearts! I am always filling their feeders up which is why I buy a 20kg sackful at a time.
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
garden
feeder
goldfinch
Diana
Beautiful capture and lovely light.
June 6th, 2020
Steve Jacob
They soon empty mine too
June 6th, 2020
