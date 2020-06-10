Previous
Next
RK3_8503 Lunch for the finches by rosiekind
Photo 2593

RK3_8503 Lunch for the finches

The male chaffinch joined the goldfinches for lunch today. Earlier I had seen a goldfinch standing on top of this feeder which is under a baffle and I think he was sheltering from the rain. It did make me laugh
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
710% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these beautiful birds.
June 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise