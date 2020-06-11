Previous
RK3_8587 Heron's nest by rosiekind
Photo 2594

RK3_8587 Heron's nest

The heron's nest at Priory is near one of the Finger Lakes. I think that Mrs Heron is sitting on eggs and it's probably their second brood. I am sure that Steve Jacob would know as he's often at Priory
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Rosie Kind

