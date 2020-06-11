Sign up
Photo 2594
RK3_8587 Heron's nest
The heron's nest at Priory is near one of the Finger Lakes. I think that Mrs Heron is sitting on eggs and it's probably their second brood. I am sure that Steve Jacob would know as he's often at Priory
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
birds
,
priory
,
finger-lakes
,
heron's-nest
