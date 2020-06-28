Previous
Vegetable flowers by rosiekind
Vegetable flowers

The yellow flower is a cucumber flower and the bottom one are runner beans flowers. I just thought that it was amazing how nice vegetables display their flowers before they give us something to eat.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Rosie Kind

Sue Cooper ace
Vegetable flowers are often very pretty. These are lovely.
June 28th, 2020  
