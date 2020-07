This little chap is always full of life and must have walked 4 times as many steps as we did. I have had a lovely morning with my very good friend Sarah @pixiemac who is Zac's owner. He still has a sore paw and it is bandaged up in this photo. However, he would insist on going in for a swim and by the time we had walked all round the lake, his bandage was missing! Poor little chap was limping as he left my house.