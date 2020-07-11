Previous
RK3_1113 I wonder what he was saying
Photo 2624

RK3_1113 I wonder what he was saying

Not a brilliant photo but it's the first swallow that I've seen this year. Perhaps that's because I don't walk along Wood Lane like I used to. That was where I saw this one so I must make an effort to walk along there more often.
11th July 2020

Rosie Kind

I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
