Photo 2629
RK3_1880 The yellowhammer was singing away
I managed to get a photo of the yellowhammer singing today. He was right at the top of the tree
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8008
photos
237
followers
61
following
720% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
16th July 2020 11:40am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
singing
,
yellowhammer
,
wood-lane
