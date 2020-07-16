Previous
RK3_1880 The yellowhammer was singing away by rosiekind
Photo 2629

RK3_1880 The yellowhammer was singing away

I managed to get a photo of the yellowhammer singing today. He was right at the top of the tree
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Rosie Kind

Photo Details

