RK3_1506 Standing tall by rosiekind
Photo 2630

RK3_1506 Standing tall

I don't very often take photos in portrait mode but because my lens was too long to get them in landscape, I actually turned my camera to take this photo. Usually I'm not very good at it but I think this one came out OK. Taken a few days ago
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Rosie Kind

