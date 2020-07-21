Previous
It's all about the light by rosiekind
Photo 2634

It's all about the light

The sun was shining beautifully on the ferns up at RSPB Sandy this morning. I had a good walk around the reserve and although I didn't see many birds (I have more in my own back garden), it was good to get out and walk.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Helene ace
love the simplicity, the beautiful light of course and the dark background. fav
July 21st, 2020  
