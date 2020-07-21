Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2634
It's all about the light
The sun was shining beautifully on the ferns up at RSPB Sandy this morning. I had a good walk around the reserve and although I didn't see many birds (I have more in my own back garden), it was good to get out and walk.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8022
photos
237
followers
61
following
721% complete
View this month »
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
Latest from all albums
3169
2632
1806
2633
3170
2634
3171
1807
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
21st July 2020 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
woods
,
ferns
,
sandy
,
rspb
Helene
ace
love the simplicity, the beautiful light of course and the dark background. fav
July 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close