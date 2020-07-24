Sign up
Photo 2637
And here's Chisel
I usually hear him before I see him and today was no exception.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
Photo Details
1
1
1
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th July 2020 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
chisel
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
vonski
He's a cutie
July 24th, 2020
