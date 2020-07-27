Sign up
Photo 2640
Unhappy goldfinch
It has been a miserable day today and this young goldfinch wasn't impressed either. Here he is sitting on the washing line with lots of drops of water still on the line.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
0
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
27th July 2020 9:46am
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
washing-line
,
young-goldfinch
