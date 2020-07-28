Previous
Next
Relaxing in the sunshine by rosiekind
Photo 2641

Relaxing in the sunshine

I am hopeless with butterflies and always have to look them up to see what they are. I think this is a comma but please correct me if I am wrong.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
723% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

ChristineL ace
You're right! Lovely shot.
July 28th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great close up capture.
July 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise