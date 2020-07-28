Sign up
Photo 2641
Relaxing in the sunshine
I am hopeless with butterflies and always have to look them up to see what they are. I think this is a comma but please correct me if I am wrong.
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8040
photos
237
followers
61
following
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
comma
ChristineL
ace
You're right! Lovely shot.
July 28th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great close up capture.
July 28th, 2020
