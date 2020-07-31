Sign up
Photo 2644
Collared dove
I think the collared doves are sweet little birds and they are very shy but he stayed long enough for me to get this shot.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8047
photos
237
followers
61
following
724% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
31st July 2020 2:01pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
collared-dove
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and great dof.
July 31st, 2020
