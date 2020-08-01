Previous
Today's collared dove by rosiekind
Today's collared dove

This lovely bird decided to brave it and come to the feeder that's right outside my kitchen window.
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
