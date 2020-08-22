Sign up
Photo 2660
Sitting on the fence
A very windy walk along Wood Lane this afternoon past Hill Farm and what did I see?!! A lovely kestrel. I was pleased that I had made the effort as it's quite a long walk.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Bits and Bobs
NIKON D500
22nd August 2020 3:19pm
bird
,
fence
,
kestrel
,
bird-of-prey
,
wood-lane
