Photo 2663
Collared dove
These birds always seem so shy too so I was pleased to get a shot on one of the feeders.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
24th August 2020 2:21pm
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
collared-dove
