Photo 2666
Little and large
The little greenfinch didn't seem to be fazed by the starling which I'm pleased about as they are sweet little birds that have been on the danger list.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8116
photos
225
followers
62
following
2666
4
3
Bits and Bobs
NIKON D7200
27th August 2020 9:43am
birds
garden
feeder
starling
greenfinch
