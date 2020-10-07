Previous
Naughty Squizzer by rosiekind
Photo 2700

Naughty Squizzer

He had jumped onto the feeder and pulled it down so that he could tuck in to sunflower seeds. He has his own nut box but he's very naughty always stealing the bird's food. He had already been on the bird table!
7th October 2020

Rosie Kind

Boxplayer ace
So very naughty! :-)
October 7th, 2020  
