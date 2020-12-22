Previous
Mr Stonechat by rosiekind
Mr Stonechat

After seeing Mrs Stonechat, I then saw Mr and he was perched nicely for me. I was so pleased to see them both on the way back home. They must have heard what I said.
Rosie Kind

rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Netkonnexion ace
Lovely shot. Nice one.
December 22nd, 2020  
