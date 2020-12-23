Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2746
Just an old woody
I felt a bit sorry for this wood pigeon as he sat looking miserable in one of our silver birch trees.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8351
photos
215
followers
64
following
752% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
22nd December 2020 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
garden
,
wood-pigeon
Boxplayer
ace
Beautifully composed.
December 23rd, 2020
