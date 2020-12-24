Sign up
Photo 2747
Do you like the new pond?
The white car that you saw in the other photo had to be rescued as it was in the middle of this lot. Steve doesn't own a pair of wellies so he waded in with huge plastic bags on his feet. The water came up to his knees!
I had to rescue the wheelie bins too.
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
3
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th December 2020 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flood
,
pond
,
front-garden
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How dreadful for you - Lets hope there will be no more rain - it is forecasting colder and frosty weather on Christmas Day In spite of all it gives a great photo of reflections !
December 24th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Now that is a picture you should have gotten
December 24th, 2020
Anne ❀
ace
I'm with Joan, you missed the action shot! :)
December 24th, 2020
