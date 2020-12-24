Previous
Do you like the new pond? by rosiekind
Photo 2747

Do you like the new pond?

The white car that you saw in the other photo had to be rescued as it was in the middle of this lot. Steve doesn't own a pair of wellies so he waded in with huge plastic bags on his feet. The water came up to his knees!

I had to rescue the wheelie bins too.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Rosie Kind

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
How dreadful for you - Lets hope there will be no more rain - it is forecasting colder and frosty weather on Christmas Day In spite of all it gives a great photo of reflections !
December 24th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Now that is a picture you should have gotten
December 24th, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
I'm with Joan, you missed the action shot! :)
December 24th, 2020  
