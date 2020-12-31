Sign up
Photo 2753
End of year
just some of this month's photos
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8367
photos
215
followers
64
following
754% complete
2746
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
2753
3330
2751
3331
3332
2752
3333
2753
3334
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Tags
collage
,
end-of-year
,
december-photos
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful collage ! Happy New Year to you and yours
December 31st, 2020
