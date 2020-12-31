Previous
Next
End of year by rosiekind
Photo 2753

End of year

just some of this month's photos
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
754% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful collage ! Happy New Year to you and yours
December 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise