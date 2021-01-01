Previous
Little dunnock by rosiekind
Photo 2754

Little dunnock

I don't often see dunnocks in my garden although I am sure that they visit so I thought I would post this. He seems to have a white feather near his tail.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Rosie Kind

