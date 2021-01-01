Sign up
Photo 2754
Little dunnock
I don't often see dunnocks in my garden although I am sure that they visit so I thought I would post this. He seems to have a white feather near his tail.
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8369
photos
215
followers
64
following
754% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
1st January 2021 12:59pm
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
dunnock
,
white-feather
