Photo 2757
What a beakful
This greenfinch came to the feeder on his own today. Sometimes he has his wife with him but he certainly tucked in to the sunflower hearts.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
greenfinch
Lynda McG
ace
Just love our little birds - nice shot!
January 6th, 2021
