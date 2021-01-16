Previous
Anyone know what type of duck this is? by rosiekind
Anyone know what type of duck this is?

I haven't had a chance to look in my bird book. I did wonder whether it was a female mandarin duck but I'm not sure. Any identification would be appreciated. I just loved the markings
16th January 2021

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Sue Cooper ace
I think it could be a mandarin duck. A male in its winter plumage I think. It’s a lovely capture.
January 16th, 2021  
carol white ace
A lovely capture, Rosie.It's a Mandarin Duck in eclipse plumage.
January 16th, 2021  
Sue Cooper ace
It’s called eclipse plumage in ducks.
January 16th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
Super shot and colouring Rosie
January 16th, 2021  
Mark Prince ace
Hi Rosie, it is a female Mandarin duck.
January 16th, 2021  
Granny7 ace
Lovely capture.
January 16th, 2021  
