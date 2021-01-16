Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2766
Anyone know what type of duck this is?
I haven't had a chance to look in my bird book. I did wonder whether it was a female mandarin duck but I'm not sure. Any identification would be appreciated. I just loved the markings
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8402
photos
222
followers
65
following
757% complete
View this month »
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
2766
Latest from all albums
2764
3347
3348
1869
2765
3349
2766
3350
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
16th January 2021 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
waterfowl
,
danish-camp
Sue Cooper
ace
I think it could be a mandarin duck. A male in its winter plumage I think. It’s a lovely capture.
January 16th, 2021
carol white
ace
A lovely capture, Rosie.It's a Mandarin Duck in eclipse plumage.
January 16th, 2021
Sue Cooper
ace
It’s called eclipse plumage in ducks.
January 16th, 2021
Judith Johnson
Super shot and colouring Rosie
January 16th, 2021
Mark Prince
ace
Hi Rosie, it is a female Mandarin duck.
January 16th, 2021
Granny7
ace
Lovely capture.
January 16th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close