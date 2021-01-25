Previous
It's jolly cold out here by rosiekind
I feel so sorry for the birds as it really is freezing outside and the snow is very crunchy so you have to be careful how you walk. I went with Steve to the doctor's this morning as he had to have a blood test and I wanted to post a parcel. The appointment had been cancelled but he hadn't switched his phone on. The roads were very slippery and despite going carefully, we nearly slid into the island in the road coming out of Sandy. It was so hairy that I have asked him to drive me to Bedford for a dentist appointment this afternoon. I am really nervous driving in this appalling conditions.
Pam Knowler ace
Lovely capture of the chilly pigeon! Take care on your drive - I can’t get my car out!
January 25th, 2021  
Lesley ace
What a sweet capture.
January 25th, 2021  
