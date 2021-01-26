Sign up
Photo 2775
Looking for a drink
The pigeon is standing on the bird bath which is frozen over again. I must go out and defrost it again.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
26th January 2021 12:27pm
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
wood-pigeon
,
bird-bath
