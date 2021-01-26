Previous
Looking for a drink by rosiekind
Photo 2775

Looking for a drink

The pigeon is standing on the bird bath which is frozen over again. I must go out and defrost it again.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Rosie Kind

Photo Details

