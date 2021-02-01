Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2780
Learning how to be wise?
Posing next to the owl in the tree, I think he was trying to convince me that he was becoming wise! If that was the case, he would stop eating my bird food.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8439
photos
222
followers
65
following
761% complete
View this month »
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
Latest from all albums
1875
2778
3364
2779
3365
1876
2780
3366
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
1st February 2021 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
,
wise-owl
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close