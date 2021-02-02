Sign up
Photo 2781
Beautiful red kite
Then I saw the red kite flying around. What a treat to see this beautiful bird. I got lots of photos and it's always a job to decide which one to post.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8442
photos
222
followers
65
following
761% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd February 2021 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
red-kite
,
bird-of-prey
,
wood-lane
