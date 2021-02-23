Previous
Singing his heart out by rosiekind
Photo 2800

Singing his heart out

This little wren was singing away and I think he was trying to attract another one who was on the other side of the cycle track. For such a small bird, he certainly had a loud voice.

23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely!
February 23rd, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely looking bird. Wish I could hear his song.
February 23rd, 2021  
