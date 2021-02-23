Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2800
Singing his heart out
This little wren was singing away and I think he was trying to attract another one who was on the other side of the cycle track. For such a small bird, he certainly had a loud voice.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
2
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8493
photos
222
followers
65
following
767% complete
Tags
bird
,
village
,
wren
,
cycle-track
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely!
February 23rd, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely looking bird. Wish I could hear his song.
February 23rd, 2021
