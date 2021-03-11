Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2813
Eating their favourite food
These goldfinches love sunflower hearts and I bought another 20kg sack of them on Monday. They were £5 dearer than when I bought the last one so the birds are costing me quite a fortune! However, they are worth it.
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8530
photos
225
followers
66
following
770% complete
View this month »
2806
2807
2808
2809
2810
2811
2812
2813
Latest from all albums
3400
3401
2812
3402
3403
1895
2813
3404
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
11th March 2021 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
goldfinches
,
sunflower-hearts
Asli
ace
Beautiful lovely shot!
March 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close