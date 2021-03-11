Previous
Eating their favourite food by rosiekind
Eating their favourite food

These goldfinches love sunflower hearts and I bought another 20kg sack of them on Monday. They were £5 dearer than when I bought the last one so the birds are costing me quite a fortune! However, they are worth it.
Rosie Kind

rosiekind

Asli ace
Beautiful lovely shot!
March 11th, 2021  
