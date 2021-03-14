Sign up
Photo 2815
Wait for me Donald
Daisy was hurrying to catch up with Donald.
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
14th March 2021 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
garden
,
daisy
,
waterfowl
