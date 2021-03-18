Previous
Another blue tit by rosiekind
Photo 2819

Another blue tit

This little bird kept flying down to the feeder and taking a seed up to the wisteria that's growing on the back garage.
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Rosie Kind

Photo Details

Lin ace
Lovely.
March 18th, 2021  
