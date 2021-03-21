Previous
Next
Now lining the nest with moss by rosiekind
Photo 2822

Now lining the nest with moss

It's fascinating watching the birds with their nest building. The blue tits have been in and out of the camera nest box but I am not sure whether they are going to build or not. Fingers crossed that they do
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
773% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise