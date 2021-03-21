Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2822
Now lining the nest with moss
It's fascinating watching the birds with their nest building. The blue tits have been in and out of the camera nest box but I am not sure whether they are going to build or not. Fingers crossed that they do
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8551
photos
225
followers
66
following
773% complete
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
2819
3411
2820
3412
2821
3413
2822
3414
Views
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
21st March 2021 10:16am
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
moss
,
wren
,
conifer
