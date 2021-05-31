Previous
First Red Admiral by rosiekind
Photo 2884

First Red Admiral

The weather here is absolutely brilliant - bright sunshine and very warm. Perhaps that was why the red admiral came to visit.
31st May 2021

Rosie Kind

