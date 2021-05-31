Sign up
Photo 2884
First Red Admiral
The weather here is absolutely brilliant - bright sunshine and very warm. Perhaps that was why the red admiral came to visit.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
Tags
insect
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
red-admiral
